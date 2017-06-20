Allegiant Airlines offering flights to Phoenix for as low as $54

Starting this November, Allegiant Airlines will offer trips west to Phoenix for under $60.

The airline announced the addition of non-stop travel from MidAmerica-St. Louis Airport to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Tuesday morning. On Nov. 17, travelers will be able to take advantage of the route for as low as $54. The addition joins the list of nine other destinations Allegiant serves out of St. Louis including Las Vegas, Nevada and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The tickets from St. Louis to Phoenix will be one-way only, and must be purchased by June 22, 2017 for travel by February 13, 2018. The flights will operate twice-weekly.