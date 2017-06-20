Woman shot in stomach in South City

Police in the 4000 block of Burgen after a shooting Tuesday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in south St. Louis early Tuesday morning.

The woman was in the 4000 block of Burgen when she was shot once in the stomach around 1:45 a.m.

The victim was conscious and breathing when she arrived at the hospital.

Other details regarding the shooting have not been released.

