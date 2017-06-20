2 killed during early morning crash on Eads Bridge

Firefighters on the Eads Bridge following a double fatal crash Tuesday morning (Credit: KMOV)

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Two people were killed during an early morning crash on the Eads Bridge.

The drivers of both cars died at the crash scene before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Both directions of the bridge were closed until around 5:30 a.m.

No other details regarding the crash have been released.

The identities of the deceased have not been made available.

