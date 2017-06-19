Jeff Vanderlou Neighborhood gearing up for a "Clean Sweep"

The "Clean Sweep" is an endeavor set out to bring out the best in the community and lift the cloud of crime. (Credit: KMOV)

The Jeff Vanderlou Neighborhood is set for a "Clean Sweep" on Saturday, June 24.

It's an endeavor set out to bring out the best in the community and lift the cloud of crime.

Habitat for Humanity, area churches, and police are teaming up to clean up the vast amount of trash, overgrown trees and weeds, and boarded up buildings.

The hope is that Saturday's "Clean Sweep" will be the largest effort of this type in St. Louis.

If you'd like to pitch in, the "Clean Sweep" is set to begin at 8:00 a.m. and will run until 2:00 p.m.

It will start at the Boys and Girls Club on Grand.

You will get a commemorative shirt for helping, and there will be entertainment while you work.

