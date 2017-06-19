Police searching for man who robbed Regions Bank in St. Charles

Police believe this man robbed a Regions Bank in St. Charles Monday. Credit: CrimeStoppers.

Surveillance cameras were rolling when a man robbed a Regions Bank branch in St. Charles Monday morning.

Police say the man entered the bank in the 2200 Elm Street around 11:15 a.m. and passed a note to the teller. He then fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

He may have gotten into a blue four-door station wagon driven by someone else as a means to get away.

CrimeStoppers is offering an award of up to $1,000 for anyone that has information that leads to an arrest.

If you have any information the suspect’s whereabouts, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

