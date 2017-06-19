Several children rushed to hospital due to serious rollover accident in O’Fallon

Six people are being treated at a local hospital following a serious rollover accident in O’Fallon on Monday, according to the O’Fallon fire department.

St. Charles County officials said it is possible four children are involved in this accident, with one child being treated for very serious injuries.

Feise Rd. is closed between Brookfield and Longmont has been closed since 5:00 p.m.

