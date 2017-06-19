Surveillance cameras capture St. Peters bank robbery suspect

Police believe this man robbed a Gateway Metro Federal Credit Union branch in St. Peters. Credit: St. Peters PD

Police are searching for a man who robbed a Gateway Metro Federal Credit Union branch in St. Peters Monday.

A man wearing a gray hoodie, gloves, fake beard and sunglasses walked into the bank in the 1400 block of Jungermann Road around 10: 40 a.m., displayed a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money.

The employees complied with his request and he then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. He then fled on foot.

A witness told police they then lost sight of the suspect behind a nearby business before spotting a maroon Pontiac G6 driving away at a high rate of speed.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call St. Peters police at 636-278-2244.

