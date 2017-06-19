Ameren Illinois hands out air conditioners in the Metro East

Ameren Illinois handed air conditioners to those in need on Monday. Credit: KMOV

Ameren Illinois teamed up with Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation to help those without air conditioners.

The utility and foundation also worked with Catholic Urban Programs to pass out 100 winder air conditioner units in East St. Louis on Monday.

The units will go to homes to help low-income families, seniors and people with disabilities in the East St. Louis area as part of an effort to keep them comfortable and cool during the summer.

The event was part of the Ameren Cares Program in Illinois, which will give out hundreds of air conditioning units during the summer.

News 4 works with other organizations such as Cool Down St. Louis and Heat Up St. Louis which help low-income residents stay cool the summer and warm in the winter. If you want to help, you can donate a new or gently used unit at any Vatterott College campus.

