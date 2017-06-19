Bill proposed requiring city surveillance plans to be reviewed by Board of Alderman

A St. Louis alderman is proposing a bill that would require law enforcement surveillance cameras to be reviewed by the Board of Alderman in order to protect the privacy of citizens.

There are more than 500 surveillance cameras across the city, all connected to the city's real-time crime center.

Alderman Terry Kennedy is proposing a bill that would make it so that when law enforcement wants to add cameras to an area, they much have a plan which includes the reasons for the technology, the types of equipment used, and how long data can be stored.

The board would also hold public hearings to gain citizen input about any planned surveillance programs.

