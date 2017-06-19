Bill proposed requiring city surveillance plans to be reviewed by Board of Alderman

A St. Louis alderman is proposing a bill that would require law enforcement surveillance cameras to be reviewed by the Board of Alderman in order to protect the privacy of citizensMore >
A St. Louis alderman is proposing a bill that would require law enforcement surveillance cameras to be reviewed by the Board of Alderman in order to protect the privacy of citizensMore >
A judge on Monday ruled the City of St. Louis cannot remove the Confederate monument in Forest Park until a trial is complete to determine the owner of the monument.More >
A judge on Monday ruled the City of St. Louis cannot remove the Confederate monument in Forest Park until a trial is complete to determine the owner of the monument.More >
A Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody in St. Louis County after an alleged three-day crime spree.More >
A Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody in St. Louis County after an alleged three-day crime spree.More >
Police are investigating a double shooting that happened in North St. Louis on Sunday.More >
Police are investigating a double shooting that happened in North St. Louis on Sunday.More >