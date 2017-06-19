Detectives asking for help identifying 2 women involved in shooting death

Homicide detectives are asking for the public's help with identifying two women that are believed to be involved in the shooting death of 30-year-old Donald McNutt. (Credit: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)

Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women that are believed to be involved in a shooting that left a 30-year-old St. Louis man dead.

Police have released surveillance photos after they found Donald McNutt in the parking lot of a business, lifeless with multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting occurred around 3:18 a.m. on June 10 in the 5500 block of West Florissant.

If you recognize these women or the vehicle, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-9477.

