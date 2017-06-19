Bloody weekend in St. Louis: 8 dead, several injured in shootings

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis area saw an uptick in shootings over the weekend, resulting in at least eight deaths in the city and county since Friday. Several teenagers were among those injured in the violence. In total, 85 people have been killed in the City of St. Louis this year, up only slightly from 2016.

Four people were shot in Old North St. Louis before the gunman allegedly shot himself on Sunday afternoon. Marlo Boyd, 41, allegedly shot Deanna Williams, 18, and three others, including a 15-year-old girl, in the 1900 block of North 14th Street. He then committed suicide as St. Louis SWAT officers moved in.

A 24-year-old man, identified as Terrance Smith, was killed outside his home in the 4400 block of Enright Sunday night.

Two people were shot - one fatally - in the 2600 block of Rauchenbach. Police said Cameren Wilson, 26, of Grover, in West St. Louis County, was killed following a car crash. Two suspects fired shots, and then ran from the scene.

Demarco Mars, 22, of the 3800 block of Maffitt, was killed in a shooting in the 3800 block of Labadie. A 21-year-old he was with was not injured.

In the 1200 block of Gimblin on Saturday morning, police said 33-year-old Jason Westbrook shot and killed his uncle, 57-year-old Frederick Thomas inside their home. The two had been involved in an argument.

In the 5500 block of Etzel on Saturday afternoon, police said a 19-year-old man shot his father, 35-year-old Lamar Wise, during a domestic disturbance. Police said Wise was involved in a dispute with his wife, who sustained injuries but did not require medical attention. No charges were filed.

In Dellwood, in north St. Louis County, 32-year-old Terrell Greer, of the 1900 block of Prior, was shot and killed outside of his home. No other information was made immediately available.

A 14-year-old girl was shot in the 5700 block of Goodfellow while two other groups of men were fighting. She was listed in critical/stable condition.

Two brothers, ages 35 and 27, were involved in an argument in the 4400 block of Alaska Sunday night when they both produced guns. A struggle ensued and one brother was shot. He was taken to a hospital.

Police are asking for the public's help solving these shootings. Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers. You can remain anonymous.