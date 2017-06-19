Man drives younger brother to hospital after gun goes off during argument

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man drove his younger brother to the hospital after he was shot during an argument in the Dutchtown neighborhood Sunday night.

The 35-year-old and 27-year-old were arguing over personal matters outside a home in the 4400 block of Alaska when they both pulled out guns around 11:30 p.m., according to police. A struggle then began over the older brother’s gun, during which it discharged and a bullet hit the younger brother in the neck.

The older brother drove his sibling to the hospital, where he was listed as stable.

The 35-year-old was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved