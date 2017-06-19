Mother hit daughter, 13, in head with hammer during argument, police say

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A teenager reported her mother hit her in the head with a hammer in St. Louis’ Fairground Neighborhood Saturday night.

The 13-year-old told officers she was in an argument with her mother when she was hit in the head by the hammer inside a home in the 4300 block of Prairie.

The teenager was taken to the hospital and listed as stable.

The 31-year-old mother left the scene before officers arrived. She was placed as wanted.

Child Abuse responded to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

