St. Louis man killed in Saturday shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 22-year-old St. Louis man was killed Saturday night in St. Louis.

Police said Demarco Mars, of the 3800 block of Maffitt, was walking with another man on Labadie in North St. Louis when gunshots rang out.

Mars was shot in his upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was not injured.

No other information was made immediately available.