Driver sought after fatal hit-and-run in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A driver is being sought after a fatal hit-and-run in St. Louis’ Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood Friday morning.

Wilfred Phillips, 63, of the 5800 block of Julian, was riding a scooter in the 1500 block of Hodiamont when it was hit by a Chrysler 300, which was traveling westbound on Wells, around 10:10 a.m.

After hitting the scooter, the Chrysler 300 left the scene.

Phillips was ejected from the scooter and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Chrysler 300 was found unoccupied in the 5600 block of Highland.

The investigation is ongoing.

