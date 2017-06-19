Patrol investigating fake police in eastern Missouri

A Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody in St. Louis County after an alleged three-day crime spree.More >
A Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody in St. Louis County after an alleged three-day crime spree.More >
Police are investigating a double shooting that happened in North St. Louis on Sunday.More >
Police are investigating a double shooting that happened in North St. Louis on Sunday.More >
A man drove his younger brother to the hospital after he was shot during an argument in the Dutchtown neighborhood Sunday night.More >
A man drove his younger brother to the hospital after he was shot during an argument in the Dutchtown neighborhood Sunday night.More >
A teenager reported her mother hit her in the head with a hammer in St. Louis’ Fairground Neighborhood Saturday night.More >
A teenager reported her mother hit her in the head with a hammer in St. Louis’ Fairground Neighborhood Saturday night.More >