Patrol investigating fake police in eastern Missouri - KMOV.com

Patrol investigating fake police in eastern Missouri

Posted: Updated:
(Credit: KMOV) (Credit: KMOV)

FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating reports of fake police pulling over women in eastern Missouri.

The Park Hills Daily Journal reports that on June 8, a 24-year-old woman was stopped in Jefferson County by a car with flashing lights. She told police a man wearing a black ski mask and a hoodie tried to open a rear door. She pointed a pistol and he left.

At 4:40 a.m. on June 10, a 19-year-old woman was stopped by an SUV with flashing lights in St. Francois County. She sped away when she saw the SUV driver wearing a ski mask and a hoodie.

The patrol urges anyone unsure if they're being pulled over by a real officer to slow down, turn on hazard lights and call 911.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly