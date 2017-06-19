Patrol investigating fake police in eastern Missouri

FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating reports of fake police pulling over women in eastern Missouri.

The Park Hills Daily Journal reports that on June 8, a 24-year-old woman was stopped in Jefferson County by a car with flashing lights. She told police a man wearing a black ski mask and a hoodie tried to open a rear door. She pointed a pistol and he left.

At 4:40 a.m. on June 10, a 19-year-old woman was stopped by an SUV with flashing lights in St. Francois County. She sped away when she saw the SUV driver wearing a ski mask and a hoodie.

The patrol urges anyone unsure if they're being pulled over by a real officer to slow down, turn on hazard lights and call 911.

