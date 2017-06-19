Teen arrested after lying to police about stabbing, robbery in Wood River

WOOD RIVER, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A teenager is under arrest after lying to Wood River police about a stabbing at a Family Dollar Monday morning.

The 18-year-old, who is an employee of the store on West Edwardsville Road, told police he was robbed and stabbed while on the side of the building around 9 a.m.

According to police, the first officer on the scene described the man’s wounds as “superficial.” The employee was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

After being told an alleged description of the suspect, a permitted was established and a K-9 Unit was called in to assist in the search. Shortly after, police said they gathered evidence that indicated the robbery and stabbing did not happen.

After being interviewed at the hospital, the 18-year-old was placed under arrest pending charges.

No other details have been released.

