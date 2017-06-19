John Cleese to answer questions, share stories at Peabody Opera House this fall

British actor John Cleese performs during his show 'Last Time to See Me Before I Die' in Musikhuset, Aarhus, Denmark, Monday, April 11, 2016. (Tobias Nokolai/Polfoto via AP)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – John Cleese will be live at Peabody Opera House this fall to tell stories, answer questions and watch “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” with fans.

The November 16 show will begin with fans watching “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” on the big screen in its entirety. After the movie ends, the comedy legend will do an audience Q&A and share stories of his life and career.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23 at 11 a.m.

