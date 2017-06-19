$1 million Powerball ticket sold at St. Louis gas station

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a St. Louis gas station.

The ticket was purchased at the QuikTrip in the 2850 block of Gravois and matched the winning number combination for Saturday's drawing.

The winning numbers are 10, 13, 32, 53 and 62.

“If you’re holding the winning ticket from Saturday, congratulations!” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director for the Missouri Lottery. “Please sign the back of it immediately and keep it in a safe place until you are ready to claim your prize at one of our Lottery offices.”

The winner has until December 14 to claim the prize.

This marks the 470th Missouri Lottery-made millionaire.

