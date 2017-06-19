$1 million Powerball ticket sold at St. Louis gas station

23-year-old man is facing an animal cruelty charge after allegedly killing a kitten on a Belleville MetroLink platform after being told he couldn’t board with the animal Friday.More >
Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department are searching for a wanted bank robber.More >
A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at a St. Louis gas station.More >
A 56-year-old Arnold man was struck and killed while walking in the southbound lanes of Old Highway 21 in Jefferson County Saturday night.More >
