Arnold man fatally struck by car while walking in Jefferson County

A 56-year-old Arnold man was struck and killed while walking in the southbound lanes of Old Highway 21 in Jefferson County Saturday night.More >
23-year-old man is facing an animal cruelty charge after allegedly killing a kitten on a Belleville MetroLink platform after being told he couldn’t board with the animal Friday.More >
Two people were injured in separate shootings in north St. Louis late Sunday night.More >
Police are looking for the suspect who robbed a US Bank branch in Sunset Hills FridayMore >
