Arnold man fatally struck by car while walking in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 56-year-old Arnold man was struck and killed while walking in the southbound lanes of Old Highway 21 in Jefferson County Saturday night.

Melvin Pickrell was walking in the southbound lanes of the roadway south of Rock Creek Road when he was struck by a 2002 Ford Taurus at 11:25 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s traffic report.

Pickrell was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after midnight.

