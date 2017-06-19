Multi-car crash causing delays, lane closures on EB I-44 east of Lindbergh

3 lanes of EB I-44 east of Lindbergh closed Monday (Credit: MoDOT)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A multi-car crash is causing major delays on eastbound Interstate 44 in St. Louis County.

Three lanes of the interstate east of Lindbergh are closed as emergency crews arrive on the scene.

According to MoDOT, the roadway should reopen shortly after 7 a.m. Monday.

During the closure, drivers should use Route 100/Manchester, Route 30/Gravois or Interstate 64 or Interstate 55 as a detour.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved