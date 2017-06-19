Police say team may account for Chicago-area gun thefts

CHICAGO (AP) - Police southwest of Chicago say they are searching for what could be a team of gun thieves who sometimes use cars to smash their way into businesses.

WLS-TV reports that burglars have struck stores in Joliet, New Lenox, Coal City, and Diamond. In one heist at a Minooka hardware store, 27 guns were stolen.

ATF spokesman David Coulson says the vehicles sometimes go through front doors and other times careen through a side wall. Once inside, Coulson says the thieves are "in and out very quickly." Coulson says the guns can circulate through area communities "for a long time" once they're stolen.

