Man killed, woman injured in separate Sunday night shootings in north St. Louis

Investigators in the 4400 block of Enright after a shooting Sunday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was killed and a woman was injured in separate shootings in north St. Louis late Sunday night.

Around 11:20 p.m., a man was listed in critical, unstable condition after being shot in the 4400 block of Enright Avenue. Shortly after the shooting, the man was pronounced dead and a homicide unit was called to investigate.

About 30 minutes later, a woman was shot in the 5700 block of Goodfellow Place. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

No other details regarding either shooting have been released.

Both investigations are ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved