Homicide investigating after double shooting near Rauschenbach Park

A double shooting occurred in the 2600 block of Rauschenbach Avenue Sunday evening.

Two men were shot and they both were not conscious nor breathing at the scene.

Both of the victims were transported to area hospitals.

Homicide was requested to investigate the shooting.

