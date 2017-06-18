Train crash leaves 1 dead in St. Charles County - KMOV.com

Train crash leaves 1 dead in St. Charles County

By Kayla Gaffney, Digital Content Producer
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -

Police are investigating a crash involving a train and pedestrian in St. Charles County.

The crash happened near the intersection of Genteman Road around 6:30 p.m Sunday evening. 

Officials say the pedestrian was fatally injured in the crash.

More information will become available as this story develops.

