Injured Jerseyville police officer welcomed home on Sunday

Scene of police investigation after an officer-involved shooting in Jerseyville Tuesday (Credit: KMOV) Scene of police investigation after an officer-involved shooting in Jerseyville Tuesday (Credit: KMOV)
JERSEYVILLE (KMOV.com) -

Blue ribbons welcome home a Jeresyville police officer who was shot in the line of duty.

Officer Nathan Miller was released from the hospital Sunday afternoon.

He was injured Tuesday while responding to a burglary call.

Police said the suspect opened fire while trying to get away and officers fired back killing the suspect. 

