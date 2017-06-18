Injured Jerseyville police officer welcomed home on Sunday

Scene of police investigation after an officer-involved shooting in Jerseyville Tuesday (Credit: KMOV)

Blue ribbons welcome home a Jeresyville police officer who was shot in the line of duty.

Officer Nathan Miller was released from the hospital Sunday afternoon.

He was injured Tuesday while responding to a burglary call.

Police said the suspect opened fire while trying to get away and officers fired back killing the suspect.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.