Man, 50, injured after hit-and-run Saturday night

Man, 50, injured in hit-and-run Saturday night on Chambers Road in Moline Acres. (Credit: KMOV)

A local family is looking for answers after a man was injured in a hit-and-run late Saturday night.

Fifty-year-old Larry Wilkes was crossing the street near the 7-Eleven on Chambers Road when a car struck him and sped off, family members say.

Wilkes has multiple broken bones and bleeding on the brain.

A witness said the vehicle involved in the incident was a dark-colored car.

The victim’s sister says she’d like to see more lights on Chambers Road to make it safer to cross the street.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run should contact Moline Acres Police.

