Two women injured in Old North St. Louis double shooting

Police at the scene of a double shooting in Old North St. Louis on Sunday, June 18, 2017 (Credit: KMOV)

Police are investigating a double shooting that happened in Old North St. Louis on Sunday.

Police say two women were shot in the 1900 block of North 14th Street around noon, but both are conscious and breathing. Police are currently in a standoff with a possible suspect at the location.

No other information is available at this time.

