Ameren crews working to restore power knocked out by Sunday's storms

Storms knocked out power to thousands of homes throughout the News 4 viewing area on Sunday morning, and crews for Ameren Missouri are working to get the power back on.

Ameren says, as of 9:30 a.m., approximately 11,000 customers remain without power, with the majority of these outages being in St. Louis County. As many as 25,000 customers were without power at the storm's peak.

High winds and lightning knocked down several tree limbs and power lines in the area, causing the outages. In a statement released on Saturday, Ameren said,

We’ll continue to work through the day to make the remaining repairs, and we appreciate the patience of our customers who have been affected. Our focus is to restore service as efficiently and safely as possible.

Ameren is also encouraging people to stay away from downed trees, brush and shrubs that may hide downed power lines, and to assume that all down power lines are still energized. If you see a downed power line, you are encouraged to call 1-800-552-7583.

