Blues protect 11 players for upcoming Expansion Draft

To prepare for Wednesday's NHL Expansion Draft, the St. Louis Blues have placed 11 players on their protected list.

The Blues have elected to protect Jake Allen, Patrik Berglund, Jay Bouwmeester, Joel Edmundson, Alex Pietrangelo, Ryan Reaves, Jaden Schwartz, Paul Stastny, Vladimir Sobotka, Alexander Steen and Vladimir Tarasenko.

Players on the list are protected from being selected to join the newly-created Vegas Golden Knights team. First- and second-year players are exempt from the draft, meaning Ivan Barbashev, Robby Fabbri, Colton Parayko, Zach Sanford and Jordan Schmaltz are also protected from joining the Golden Knights.

Some of the players who are not on the protected list and can be drafted by the Golden Knights include Jori Lehtera, David Perron, Carl Gunnarsson, Kyle Brodziak and Carter Hutton.

The expansion draft will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved