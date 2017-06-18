Homicide in Dellwood on Sunday morning leaves one dead

St. Louis County Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in North County on Sunday morning.

Around 7 a.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Prior in the city of Dellwood. When officers arrived on scene, they found one adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time, and police do not yet have any information on a possible suspect.

The shooting is currently being investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons. Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

