Police investigating pair of overnight shootings in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

St. Louis police are investigating two late night shootings that happened just minutes apart.

The first shooting happened on Labadie just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. The victim was shot and died from their injuries. 

The second shooting happened moments later on Goodfellow, where a woman in her 20's was shot in the head. She is expected to survive. 

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting on Labadie, but police have not released any information on a possible suspect in either case. 

