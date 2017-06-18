Police investigating pair of overnight shootings in St. Louis

St. Louis police are investigating two late night shootings that happened just minutes apart.

The first shooting happened on Labadie just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. The victim was shot and died from their injuries.

The second shooting happened moments later on Goodfellow, where a woman in her 20's was shot in the head. She is expected to survive.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting on Labadie, but police have not released any information on a possible suspect in either case.

