Police searching for truck stolen from Dogtown auto lot

Police are investigating after a truck was stolen from a Dogtown auto lot.

It happened sometime on Friday night at Roger Wilson Motors on Manchester Ave.

Wilson Motors General Manager Joe Stratton says a 2003 navy blue Dodge Dakota was taken. When employees opened up the lot on Friday morning, they found the gate busted open and broken glass left behind.

Stratton says there's been other recent auto lot break-ins in the area.

Anyone with any information is asked to call St. Louis City Police.

