Father's Day anti-violence event: 'Put down the gun, pick up your son'

Some in East St. Louis celebrated Father's Day weekend bonding with their kids while learning about gun safety. It was the 6th annual 'Put down you gun, pick up your son' event.

It was an afternoon of entertainment, from a BBQ, bounce house, auction and live music, to draw dad's and their kids to the event, but the end goal was education.

"When we get them here, then we can feed them the information and entertain them at the same time," Clint Collins, the event organizer.

This event brought together gun violence survivors, advocacy groups, including 'Moms Demand Action,' and the community to educate about gun safety and how to avoid a life of violence.

"We feel like a lot of the killing and the shooting is coming from the parents not really being there with their kids and raising them," said Collins.

As a grandfather to several little ones, Parnell Mosby makes bonding with his grandchildren a priority to ultimately keep them safe.

"If you don't have that back bone and you don't install in your grand kids, then the streets will take them over," said Mosby.

Some advice he said he always reminds his grandchildren is, "If you're not respectful to the community, then the community is not going to be respectful to you."

The event was free to attend, but money was raised through selling food, vendors and auctioning off a car. All the money raised went to the "Show em what you got" foundation, which raises money to support low-income families with necessities and fixing up homes.

