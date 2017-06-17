Homicide units investigating man's death in St. Louis

Homicide detectives are investigating a possible shooting that happened in St. Louis's Baden neighborhood on Saturday.

The incident happened around 11:21 a.m. in the 1200 block of Gimblin. The exact circumstances are still being investigated at this time, but police say at least one male victim has died.

Police have not yet released any information on a possible suspect.

