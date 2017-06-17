Police investigating bank robbery in Sunset Hills

Sunset Hills police are investigating a bank robbery that happened on Friday afternoon.

Police say around 3:53 p.m., a suspect walked into the US Bank on 11685 Gravois Road and gave a note to one of the tellers demanding money, but did not display or indicate a weapon. The suspect left the bank with an undetermined amount of cash, and was last seen walking along the fence on the north side of the bank property.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid to late teens with brown hair. He was wearing a red, blank baseball cap, a red t-shirt with "St. Louis" in white on the front and black pants at the time of the robbery.

Police are still reviewing security video of the incident. Anyone with any information on the suspect is asked to call the Sunset Hills Police Department at 314-849-4400.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved