Thousands of Missouri seniors to lose prescription drug coverage in July

In exactly two weeks, 60,000 Missouri senior citizens will lose their prescription drug coverage.

That's because on July 1, seniors on Medicare won't have access to a state-provided plan that pays for 50 percent of prescription prices. Lawmakers voted to stop the "MO-RX" program to help balance the state budget.

Seniors on Medicaid will still qualify for free prescriptions.

