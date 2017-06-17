Thousands of Missouri seniors to lose prescription drug coverage - KMOV.com

Thousands of Missouri seniors to lose prescription drug coverage in July

Posted: Updated:
Credit: KMOV Credit: KMOV
KMOV.com -

In exactly two weeks, 60,000 Missouri senior citizens will lose their prescription drug coverage. 

That's because on July 1, seniors on Medicare won't have access to a state-provided plan that pays for 50 percent of prescription prices. Lawmakers voted to stop the "MO-RX" program to help balance the state budget. 

Seniors on Medicaid will still qualify for free prescriptions. 

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly