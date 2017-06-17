One dead in overnight West End shooting - KMOV.com

One dead in overnight West End shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in the West End neighborhood of St. Louis that left one person dead early Saturday morning. 

Police say the shooting took place around 3:21 a.m. in the 5500 block of Etzel, where a male victim in his mid 30's was shot once in the chest and died at the scene. 

Police have not yet released any information on a possible suspect. 

