One dead in overnight West End shooting

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in the West End neighborhood of St. Louis that left one person dead early Saturday morning.

Police say the shooting took place around 3:21 a.m. in the 5500 block of Etzel, where a male victim in his mid 30's was shot once in the chest and died at the scene.

Police have not yet released any information on a possible suspect.

