Cardinals bash 5 HRs in 11-2 rout of sinking Orioles

Dexter Fowler #25 of the St. Louis Cardinals rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 16, 2017 in Baltimore. St. Louis won 11-2. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

By DAVID GINSBURG

AP Sports Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) - Carlos Martinez struck out eight over six sharp innings, and the St. Louis Cardinals hit a season-high five home runs in an 11-2 rout of the struggling Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

Rookie Paul DeJong homered, singled twice, scored three runs and had three RBIs to help St. Louis snap a three-game skid.

Matt Carpenter and Dexter Fowler connected in succession to cap a four-run sixth inning, Tommy Pham hit a two-run drive in the seventh and Jedd Gyorko added a solo shot in the ninth.

Coming off a four-hit shutout against Philadelphia, Martinez (6-5) gave up one run and four hits. The right-hander has 45 strikeouts over his last five starts.

Kevin Gausman (3-6) allowed five runs in 5 2/3 innings.

