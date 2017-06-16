3 children injured in University City shooting - KMOV.com

3 children injured in University City shooting

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Several children were wounded in a shooting that occurred in University City Friday night.

Police said five people were driving in a car near the intersection of Ferguson and Plymouth when witnesses said two dark-colored sedans approached from the opposite direction, and occupants of one or both cars fired shots at the victims’ vehicle.

An 18-month-old child was shot in the head and a 9-month-old child was shot in the back. Both are in critical condition, police said.  A 5-year-old suffered minor injuries.

The driver, a 28-year-old man suffered minor injuries. A 24-year-old passenger was hit in the hand and is stable, police said.

Other details were not immediately known.

