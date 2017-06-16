Boy raising money for wounded Jerseyville officer

A Metro East boy is raising money for a Jerseyville police officer who was wounded in the line of duty.

Mason Neunaber is setting up a lemonade stand Saturday to raise money for Nathan Miller. Miller, an officer with the Jerseyville Police Department was wounded in the line of duty on June 13. Miller is in critical condition.

The lemonade stand opens at 9:00 a.m. and is being held at 23426 W. County Road in Jerseyville.

Mason said lemonade and donuts will be free. A donation jar will be at the stand for Officer Miller.

