Civil War museum: We can take down the Confederate Monument at our own expense

The Missouri Civil War Museum is launching a legal battle with the City of St. Louis for control of the controversial Confederate Monument in Forest Park.

"It's a monument we feel that we own," says Mark Trout, the museum's executive director who filed a lawsuit Friday evening.

Trout says the structure was gifted to his organization by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the group that originally raised the money for the monument more than years ago. Trout's museum of Civil War artifacts opened in 2013 in South St. Louis County.

The museum is offering to take down the monument at their own expense and place in in storage, promising never to display it in St. Louis City or County. Trout says he's ready to start work Monday and be finished by Friday if the city agrees.

A spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson issued a statement saying the city controls the monument and their plan is to remove it and place it in storage. The plan is then to look at proposals from groups interested in taking ownership of the structure.

"What they want to do is put it away so it never gets re-erected again," Trout says. "If that's what they want to do I'm going to fight them on it."

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved