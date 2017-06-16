Police searching for teen who robbed Sunset Hills bank

Police are looking for the suspect who robbed a US Bank branch in Sunset Hills Friday.

A teenage suspect entered the bank in the 11600 block of Gravois around 3:50 p.m. and handed a note to a teller demanding money. He then left the bank with an undetermined about of money.

Police say he did not show or indicate a weapon.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid to late teens, 5’6”-5’9”, with brown hair. Police believe he was wearing a red baseball cap with no markings on it, a red tee-shirt with “St. Louis” in white letters on the front and black pants.

If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, call police.

