Police arrest suspect in connection to a U.S. bank robbery

The search for a suspect who robbed a Sunset Hills Bank last Friday is over.

Blake Buol, 21, is charged with stealing over $750 and is being held in the St. Louis County jail on a $20,000 cash only bond.

The Sunset Hills Police Department said the suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday.

According to police, Buol entered the bank in the 11600 block of Gravois around 3:50 p.m. and handed a note to a teller demanding money. He then left the bank with an undetermined about of money.

Police say Buol did not show or indicate a weapon.

