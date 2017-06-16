St. Charles neighborhood petitioning against a sports bar moving into the area

A sports bar hoping to open a new location in St. Charles is getting push back from concerned neighbors.

Field Box is trying to move into a vacant spot on Fifth St. in Historic St. Charles, but those concerned with the move are collecting signatures to try and stop it.

Field Box already paid for a two-year lease to move into the space, and applied for a liquor license with the city. For now, everything is on pause while neighbors plead for the bar to move somewhere else in St. Charles.

“I'm not against anything like this. It's perfectly fine, but right in the middle of a residential neighborhood is not fine,” said Carrie Grimes, who lives in the Historic St. Charles neighborhood.

Grimes signed her name on the petition to stop the bar from moving in by getting the city council to deny their liquor license on Friday.

"St. Charles has spent a lot of money making Fifth Street look as beautiful as it does and I think that's important for the face of the neighborhood," said Grimes.

Those who are concerned about the bar are worried it will be noisy and say there isn’t enough parking.

"The lot only holds about 4-5 cars easily and as soon as you turn the corner you're in the middle of a quiet neighborhood," said Grimes.

Some are also unhappy that way “Field Box” female servers are dressed.

"I don't really think the style of bar really makes sense or is appropriate, let's put it that way," said Dylan Courtis, who lives and works in the neighborhood.

According to Missouri liquor laws, bars cannot be within 100 feet of a church, but the location was formally a bar and is right across the street from a church. Field Box general manager Jake Hall says because of the previous business, he will be able to bypass the statute.

"Since that location has been a bar for over 20 years, that location was grandfathered in," said Hall.

Hall says he did not expect this much push back from the community.

"If we would have known the outcry at this point in time back then, we would have gone somewhere else," said Hall.

Hall says he will work with the neighbors and business owners as much as he can to make them happy, which includes looking into options to expand parking in the future and putting in security cameras. He hopes despite this delay, they can move into their new location on Fifth Street by the end of the summer.

"Their happiness is very important to us, but at this point in time we've invested thousands and thousands of dollars of signed contracts, so for us just to walk away would cost us quite a bit of money,” said Hall.

They are not giving up.

The Old Town Neighborhood Association is meeting on Monday, June 19 at 7:00 pm at St, John’s United Church of Christ to discuss this issue. If you want to voice your opinion, they ask you attend the meeting,

