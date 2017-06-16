Threats of violence have some local elected officials worried about their safety

Getting elected to Congress or the US Senate means being in a high profile job with lots of supporters, as well as plenty of opponents. At times, the job can be dangerous when political disagreements turn into threats.

Congresswoman Ann Wagner's office confirms she's received five death threats this year. Protesters have visited her home and church, and some have left chalk outlines of dead bodies on her suburban St. Louis cul de sac. The most serious threats have been reported to Capitol police.

Senator Roy Blunt's office provided a statement, saying,

Our staff has received communications that were perceived as threatening in nature and referred them to US Capitol Police. We don't comment on the specifics of any case in the event that an investigation is ongoing.

Senator Claire McCaskill has received threats in the past. Friday, News 4 asked her staff about increasing security. They said,

Claire is a former prosecutor, and understands the needs for security - on the other hand, she doesn't want security to get in the way of her interactions with Missourians as she travels around the state. We should review our security procedures, but we shouldn't go so far s to have people feel they can't approach their elected representatives.

This week, News 4 learned Congressman Mike Bost's office did have communication on multiple occasions with James Hodgkinson, but the congressman's staffers said those communications weren't perceived as threatening.

