Evacuations underway after suspicious package found near nuclear reactor in Rolla

Posted: Updated:
ROLLA (KMOV.com) -

A suspicious package was found near a nuclear reactor in Rolla Friday.

The package was found near a nuclear research reactor on the Missouri S & T campus. The university says all students in Parker Hall, Physics, Fulton Hall and the Interdisciplinary Engineering Building must evacuate.

A nearby parking lot is also blocked off.

Other information was not immediately known.

