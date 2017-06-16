Suspicious package found at Missouri S&T deemed not dangerous

Police are investigating a suspicious package that was left outside a research reactor on the Missouri S&T campus. Credit: KMOV

Missouri S&T is back to normal operating conditions after a suspicious package was found near a nuclear reactor on Friday.

The university says all students in Parker Hall, Physics, Fulton Hall and the Interdisciplinary Engineering Building were evacuated, and a nearby parking lot is also blocked off.

Testing of the package was completed overnight, and law enforcement determined that it was free of any explosives or dangerous chemicals.

University law enforcement and Rolla police are continuing to search for any possible suspects.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved