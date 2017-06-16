News 4 accepts award from Cool Down St. Louis

Cool Down St. Louis presented KMOV with an award Friday. Credit: KMOV

News 4 accepted an award from Cool Down St. Louis Friday.

Cool Down St. Louis and Heat Up St. Louis work to keep the heat on in the winter and air condition on in the summer for those who are at risk.

The organization works with News 4. It presented News 4 with the Regional Chief’s Public Safety Award.

KMOV GM Mike Murphy and news director Scott Diener accepted the advocacy and education award.

