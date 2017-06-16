USO of Missouri holds fundraiser to support the troops

USO of Missouri raising money for the troops. (Credit: KMOV)

The USO of Missouri is holding a fundraiser to support the troops.

On Friday, celebrations were happening at John Beal Roofing in Maryland Heights.

The USO is trying to raise $10,000 and if they do, John Beal will match that.

The money will help give troops a touch of home.

“Less than one percent of the population serves in our military,” said David Malone, USO of Missouri board member. “So I would ask the remaining 99 percent of the population, if you’re not able to serve in our military and serve our nation, I would ask that you would help the USO serve the troops.”

The USO operates without federal funding so the agency relies on donations.

There is only two more hours left to give. If you wish to donate call 1-800-NEW-ROOF.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved